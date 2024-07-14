Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 86,800 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Akanda Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of AKAN stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Akanda has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

