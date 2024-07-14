Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 86,800 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Akanda Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of AKAN stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Akanda has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.
Akanda Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Akanda
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.