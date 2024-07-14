AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the June 15th total of 22,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

AGM Group Stock Performance

AGMH stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. AGM Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

