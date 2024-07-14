Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,469,000 after buying an additional 1,423,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 800.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 404,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,861,000 after purchasing an additional 388,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $6,826,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 523,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 231,164 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.