Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.06.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on A

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 146.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,146,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,134 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.