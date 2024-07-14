Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,346,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $132.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,429. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

