Advantage Trust Co Sells 250 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advantage Trust Co reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,402,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.40 and a 200-day moving average of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $98.65 and a 12-month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

