Advantage Trust Co Has $2.35 Million Stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Advantage Trust Co lowered its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF comprises 1.7% of Advantage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF alerts:

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

FIVG stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,343. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $631.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.