Advantage Trust Co Has $11.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advantage Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 8.5% of Advantage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Etfidea LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VTV traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.30. 1,800,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,811. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $165.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

