Advantage Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Advantage Trust Co cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,142,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,889. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.85. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

