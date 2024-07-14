Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Lowered to $27.00 at UBS Group

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of Adient stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. Adient has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adient

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Adient by 959.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,899,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,495,000 after acquiring an additional 229,963 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Further Reading

