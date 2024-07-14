Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Holdings Increased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Addus HomeCare worth $29,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 78.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 49,483 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $120.90. The stock had a trading volume of 99,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,510. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

