Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Director Sells $37,501,401.60 in Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $37,501,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,522,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Acushnet Price Performance

NYSE GOLF opened at $63.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.08. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $707.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,010,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,964,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $21,945,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 265,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Acushnet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

