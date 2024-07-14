AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Issue $1.55 Quarterly Dividend

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

AbbVie has a payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AbbVie to earn $12.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $170.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $182.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.