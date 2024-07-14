AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in AAR during the third quarter worth about $11,029,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in AAR by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in AAR by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AAR by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,872.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,872.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,048,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,800.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,708. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAR Stock Up 1.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE AIR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,179. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.54.

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

