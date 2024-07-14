5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLSF remained flat at $4.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,244. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

