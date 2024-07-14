50,000 Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 43.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.79. The company had a trading volume of 359,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Centrus Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $765.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 2,962.50% and a net margin of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

