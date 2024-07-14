49 Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,098 Shares of Absolute Select Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ)

49 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Absolute Select Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Absolute Select Value ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Absolute Select Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Absolute Select Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.47. Absolute Select Value ETF has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $31.05.

The Absolute Select Value ETF (ABEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA Total Stock Market index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks seeking positive absolute returns. ABEQ was launched on Jan 22, 2020 and is managed by Absolute.

