49 Wealth Management LLC Invests $272,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,742,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Progressive from $281.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.30. 2,315,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.