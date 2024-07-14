49 Wealth Management LLC Has $8.20 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 240.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,213 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IYK stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $66.37. The company had a trading volume of 54,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,880. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average is $65.76. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $68.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

