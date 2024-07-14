49 Wealth Management LLC Has $41.08 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 382.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,202 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 8.8% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $41,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 126,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 92,109 shares during the period.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance
Shares of BIL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,871,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,354. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.86.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
