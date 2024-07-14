49 Wealth Management LLC Has $41.08 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 382.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,202 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 8.8% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $41,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 126,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 92,109 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,871,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,354. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.