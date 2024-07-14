49 Wealth Management LLC Has $250,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

49 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $73,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Tesla by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.58.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,955,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,964,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

