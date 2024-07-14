49 Wealth Management LLC Has $21.47 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up 4.6% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $21,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.98. The stock had a trading volume of 182,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.28.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.