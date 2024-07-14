49 Wealth Management LLC Has $182,000 Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

49 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,806. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $119,865.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $119,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,549 shares of company stock worth $271,888 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

