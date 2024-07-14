49 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.3% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 918.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after buying an additional 47,095 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 23.5% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 49,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $494.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,109,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,653,172. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.58. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

