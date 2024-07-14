49 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,967,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,478 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after buying an additional 1,604,659 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,649,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,763,000 after buying an additional 1,568,156 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,134,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,411.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,677,000 after acquiring an additional 994,265 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $95.76. 3,577,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

