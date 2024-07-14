49 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

49 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 190,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.70. 9,201,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,801,398. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10. The company has a market cap of $274.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

