49 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

49 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

PFE stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. 28,396,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,409,562. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72. The company has a market cap of $163.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

