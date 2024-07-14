49 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 378 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $275.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $277.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

