45,000 Shares in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Acquired by Fore Capital LLC

Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dada Nexus by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in Dada Nexus by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,367,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 852,790 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DADA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.10 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.66.

NASDAQ DADA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 596,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,715. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $342.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.89 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 22.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

