27,000 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Fore Capital LLC

Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 0.8% of Fore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,981,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,691,000 after purchasing an additional 79,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,374,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,908,000 after acquiring an additional 826,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $43.62. 16,716,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,598,891. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

