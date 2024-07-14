2,395 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 72,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,730 shares of company stock worth $31,063,449 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,726,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,979,364. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

