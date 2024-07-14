20,012 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Eq LLC

Eq LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.29. 4,824,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,455. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

