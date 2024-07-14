162,285 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162,285 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,000. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 1.5% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,157,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,106,000 after buying an additional 1,199,158 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,562,000 after buying an additional 95,292 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,625,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,722,000 after buying an additional 480,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Get Our Latest Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG remained flat at $38.20 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,809,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.