161,800 Shares in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of AXT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXTI. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,306,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779,548 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in AXT by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 612,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 161,893 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 465,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 149,048 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AXT by 866.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 230,013 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 30.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 193,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 45,204 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXT stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 250,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,301. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $166.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

