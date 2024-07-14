158,803 Shares in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 158,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETD. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE ETD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 203,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,963. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $731.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.28. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.15 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

