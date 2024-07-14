13,685 Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCCS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 475,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 184,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 38,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE CCCS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.15. 3,022,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,259. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions
In other news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $663,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,463,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $663,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,463,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 100,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,834,732 shares of company stock valued at $772,476,647 in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CCC Intelligent Solutions
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CCC Intelligent Solutions
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.