13,685 Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCCS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 475,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 184,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 38,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CCCS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.15. 3,022,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,259. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. On average, analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $663,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,463,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $663,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,463,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 100,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,834,732 shares of company stock valued at $772,476,647 in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

