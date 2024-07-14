10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.92.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 501.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

