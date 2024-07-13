zkSync Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $585.95 million and $110.55 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One zkSync token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, zkSync has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.15255819 USD and is down -5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $137,108,709.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

