Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3,107.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.12. 1,713,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,938. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

