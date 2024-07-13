Ycg LLC Reduces Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ycg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,418 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up approximately 3.4% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ycg LLC owned 0.11% of CoStar Group worth $42,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,934,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,759,000 after acquiring an additional 982,837 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,987,000 after acquiring an additional 796,386 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,249,000 after acquiring an additional 731,375 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,308,000 after acquiring an additional 662,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,584,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,032. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $84.69. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

