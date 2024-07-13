Ycg LLC Has $63.33 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ycg LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,676 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.0% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 363,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,879,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,488 shares of company stock worth $25,217,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.78. 14,432,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,708,404. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

