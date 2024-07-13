Ycg LLC Buys 25 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ycg LLC raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Ferrari makes up about 1.2% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,132 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 266,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $6.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.17. 163,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $285.02 and a 1-year high of $442.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $416.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.42.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $461.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

