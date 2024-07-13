Ycg LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ycg LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.6% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $32,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.03.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.22. 836,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.92.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

