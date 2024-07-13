Yarra Square Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Yarra Square Partners LP increased its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. SharkNinja comprises approximately 7.7% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,185 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in SharkNinja by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,369 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 997,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 72,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at $47,811,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at $30,841,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SN traded up 0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 73.84. 946,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,317. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of 25.84 and a 52 week high of 80.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 75.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is 62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 949.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 74.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SN

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.