Yarra Square Partners LP Acquires Shares of 385,000 Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 385,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. Despegar.com comprises about 4.0% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Yarra Square Partners LP owned 0.58% of Despegar.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 396,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,622,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Despegar.com by 405,440.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DESP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.58. 627,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Despegar.com had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DESP shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

