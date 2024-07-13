Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.80

Shares of Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.80 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 148.75 ($1.91). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 148 ($1.90), with a volume of 2,310 shares trading hands.

Xaar Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,950.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60.

About Xaar

(Get Free Report)

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xaar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.