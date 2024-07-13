World Mobile Token (WMT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.45 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $140.56 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00044731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010635 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000116 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,381,211 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

