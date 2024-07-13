World Mobile Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $143.23 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $143.23 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00043887 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013743 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005839 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,381,211 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

