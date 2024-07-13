World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

World Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $94.57 and a twelve month high of $160.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.16. The company has a market capitalization of $774.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 15.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $1.74. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

World Acceptance Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 122.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 89.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

