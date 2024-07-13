World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $94.57 and a twelve month high of $160.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.16. The company has a market capitalization of $774.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 15.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $1.74. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
