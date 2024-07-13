Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Workday were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.02. 1,687,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,431. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.12. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.12, for a total value of $12,774,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,978,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.12, for a total value of $12,774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,978,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,672 shares of company stock worth $103,096,914 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

